Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

PJP stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

