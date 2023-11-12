Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

