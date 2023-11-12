Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,920 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

