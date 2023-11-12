Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 3,854,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

