Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

