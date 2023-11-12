Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

