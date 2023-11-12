Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

