Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $308,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMW stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

