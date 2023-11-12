Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SIG opened at $70.80 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,407. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

