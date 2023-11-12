Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

