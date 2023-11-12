Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of ABNB opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.
Insider Activity at Airbnb
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
