Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

