Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.