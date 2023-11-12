Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $289,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,721,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

