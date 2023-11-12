Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

