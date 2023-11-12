Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $109.78 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

