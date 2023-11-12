Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $232,000 Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of EDOW opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

