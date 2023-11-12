Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $428.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

