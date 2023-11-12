Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,337 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

