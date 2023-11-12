Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.