Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

