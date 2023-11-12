Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

