Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Celanese Trading Up 1.8 %

Celanese stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

