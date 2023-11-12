CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 1.5 %

CDW opened at $211.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $215.81. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.