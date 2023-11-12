Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $275.93 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.