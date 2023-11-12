Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

