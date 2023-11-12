Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

