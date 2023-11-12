Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,241 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,012 shares of company stock worth $1,554,833. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.60 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

