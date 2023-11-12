Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.