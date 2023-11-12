Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $23.11

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.