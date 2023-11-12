American International Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

