Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

