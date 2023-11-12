Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 177.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 524,724 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $212,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $515,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

CECO opened at $19.47 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $677.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

