Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

