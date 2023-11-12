Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,910 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $16.26 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.