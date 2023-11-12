Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 34,021 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $106.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

