Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of OP Bancorp worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

