Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

