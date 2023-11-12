Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

