Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

