Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,184 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Chimerix worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 623,268 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

