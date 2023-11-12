Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,765,771 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 168,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NKTR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.