Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,353 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

