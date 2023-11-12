Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.41 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

