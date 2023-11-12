Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.