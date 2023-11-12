Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,658 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $159.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

