Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,446 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of GeoPark worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

GeoPark Trading Up 1.2 %

GPRK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 112.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

