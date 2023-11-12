Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 583.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.24. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

