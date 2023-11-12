Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,738 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of IBEX worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IBEX by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IBEX by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). IBEX had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.18 million. On average, analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

