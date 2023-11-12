Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hallador Energy worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HNRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

