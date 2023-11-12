Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150,104 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PBF Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE PBF opened at $43.83 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.68%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.